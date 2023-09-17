Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 0.8% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Lam Research by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,108,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,951,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.50.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $623.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The stock has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $667.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $592.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

