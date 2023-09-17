Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Trimmed by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Lennar by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,981.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,981.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,634 shares of company stock worth $321,855. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.56.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $114.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

