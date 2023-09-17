Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $181.20 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $120.01 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,605,000 after buying an additional 63,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,478,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,594,000 after buying an additional 59,991 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,675,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after buying an additional 508,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,894,000 after buying an additional 45,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

