Linde (ETR:LIN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $337.40

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €337.40 ($362.80) and traded as high as €364.85 ($392.31). Linde shares last traded at €364.35 ($391.77), with a volume of 26,697 shares trading hands.

Linde Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €349.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €337.79. The stock has a market cap of $179.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

