Lisk Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $102.93 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002720 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $102.93 million and $861,177.31 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002515 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002136 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001484 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,491,652 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.