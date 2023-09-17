Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $16.56 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $16.56 million and approximately $6,874.03 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009113 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00021136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014556 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,590.90 or 1.00021354 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000424 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,471.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.