Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 72.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

MAIN stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $127.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 75.58%. Analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,197 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,518,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,549,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $3,102,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

