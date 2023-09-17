Manifold Finance (FOLD) 1-Day Volume Tops $270,573.74

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for approximately $12.99 or 0.00048813 BTC on exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and $270,573.74 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

