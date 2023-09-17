Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $58.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.06.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
