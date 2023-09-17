Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $58.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.06.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marchex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

