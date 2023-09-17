Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,956 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.11% of CenterPoint Energy worth $20,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNP opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Several analysts have commented on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

