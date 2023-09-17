Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. RTX Co. has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

