Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $145.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.91.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

