Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in ServiceNow by 233.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $579.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $574.04 and a 200 day moving average of $518.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The firm has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

