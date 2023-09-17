Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises approximately 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $31,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

AWK stock opened at $138.90 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.82.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

