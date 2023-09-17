Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $27.14 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $851.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $875.05 and its 200-day moving average is $762.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

