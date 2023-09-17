Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $30.10 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.11% of Edison International worth $30,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Edison International by 480.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,697,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $222,895,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Edison International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 120.2% during the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,944,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,449 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIX stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average is $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

