Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 15,267 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,916 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,267 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $187.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.