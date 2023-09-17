Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,399 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Prologis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.81.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

