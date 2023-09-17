Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,492 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $193.04 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

