Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,632 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 14,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,924 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $123.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.24. The company has a market cap of $147.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

