Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 241.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $414.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.77.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

