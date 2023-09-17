Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $414.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,755,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $401.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.77. The stock has a market cap of $390.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.83.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

