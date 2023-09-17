Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Short Interest Update

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,500 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 660,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Matinas BioPharma Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $0.13 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.02.
Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Matinas BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 60.91% and a negative net margin of 479.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matinas BioPharma
Matinas BioPharma Company Profile
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Matinas BioPharma
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.