Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Short Interest Update

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,500 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 660,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Matinas BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $0.13 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.02.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Matinas BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 60.91% and a negative net margin of 479.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Matinas BioPharma by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,325,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,643 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 54,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 42.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Further Reading

