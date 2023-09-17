McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s 5th Largest Position

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,220 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 2.8% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,881,441,000 after buying an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in McDonald’s by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,279,854,000 after buying an additional 782,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,360,569,000 after buying an additional 45,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $278.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.06.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

