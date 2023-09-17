McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $278.23 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

