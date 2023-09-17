McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $355.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Tigress Financial from $330.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $323.17.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $278.23 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.06. The firm has a market cap of $202.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

