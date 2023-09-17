McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Boosted by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,418,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at $257,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 86.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.8% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 15.0% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK opened at $420.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $418.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.98. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $441.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,002 shares of company stock worth $18,570,541 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

