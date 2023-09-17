McLean Asset Management Corp Acquires New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,027 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $274.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.