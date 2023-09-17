Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,112,000 after buying an additional 482,483 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,329,000 after buying an additional 45,828 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $156,481,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,937,000 after buying an additional 34,119 shares during the last quarter.

VBK opened at $222.49 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $188.23 and a 1-year high of $240.76. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

