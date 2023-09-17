Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.11 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 78,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $255.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $188.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $283.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

