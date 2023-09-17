Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.19 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,346 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $663,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $269,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $105.11 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.57 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.77.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

