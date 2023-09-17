Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 158,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $119.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

