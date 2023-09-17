Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $6.48 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $232.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.34. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $201.72 and a 1-year high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

