Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $9.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.88 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day moving average is $92.74.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.