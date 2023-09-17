Mechanics Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $260.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.71.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

