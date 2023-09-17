Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 5,269 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 560.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $292.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $111.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $200.80 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.73.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.59.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

