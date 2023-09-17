Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.9% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,949,837 shares of company stock worth $482,142,887. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $113.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.26. The company has a market cap of $312.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.06.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

