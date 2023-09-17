Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 6,383 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

