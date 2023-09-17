Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 1.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

IYW stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $114.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average of $100.81. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

