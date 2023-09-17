Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.30 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The business had revenue of $947.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 76,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

