Members Trust Co Buys 7,806 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Members Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 32,981,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,166,637. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

