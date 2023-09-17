Members Trust Co Buys Shares of 34,778 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Members Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $54.01. 3,888,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,370. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

