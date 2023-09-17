Members Trust Co Has $28.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Members Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Members Trust Co owned 0.23% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $28,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.76 on Friday, hitting $222.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,375. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $188.23 and a one year high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.