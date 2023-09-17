Members Trust Co Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Members Trust Co increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 0.1% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Members Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.19. 118,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,888. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.14. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

