Members Trust Co Has $421.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Members Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 13.2% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Members Trust Co owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $421,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 207,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.53. 2,326,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,185. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.36. The firm has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

