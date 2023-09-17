Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Boosted by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,323,000. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $300.31 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $772.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,179 shares of company stock valued at $12,474,820. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

