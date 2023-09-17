MetisDAO (METIS) Price Down 6.5% This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $10.40 or 0.00039126 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $46.46 million and approximately $656,670.40 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009113 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00021136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014556 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,590.90 or 1.00021354 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 10.47348506 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $662,201.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

