Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.78

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and traded as high as $28.99. Middlefield Banc shares last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 122,552 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBCN. StockNews.com began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $232.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 22.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the second quarter worth about $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.