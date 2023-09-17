Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Price Performance
Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.32.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 78.34% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter.
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
