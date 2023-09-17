Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 78.34% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLSS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52,957 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

