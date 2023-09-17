Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,916 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 24,602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 527,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 104,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MUFG. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.